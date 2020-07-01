22851 Ridge Route Ln.

Amenities

Beautiful waterfront / lakefront home with electric and paddle boats on Lake Forest, CA. Home is available now. The living area of 2100 SF is spacious with open views, vaulted ceilings, and two fireplaces. The home is two story, 3 BR and 2.5 BA. The master has an electric queen motion bed, fireplace, a 65 Smart UHDTV, and a furnished balcony patio with a view of the lake. The second bedroom has an electric queen motion bed with a real oak bedroom set and large closet. Attached is a very private patio. The third bedroom has office furniture, a printer and a bunk bed. Includes a 37 HDTV, it also opens onto the very private patio with umbrella table and chairs. Bathrooms are newly remodeled; the master has shower for two, a built-in mini-fridge and microwave. The second and third bedrooms share a bathroom with a shower and Jacuzzi tub. Linens are also supplied. The den/TV room has an 84 Smart 3D UHDTV, twin recliner sofa, leather couch and plantation shutters.

The kitchen is fully equipped, has Calphalon and many upgrades: built-in, counter depth appliances; granite countertops; a bar with seating; new cabinet doors, drawers, and pull-outs; new tile backsplashes; and a tile floor. Carpeting throughout is new. The main deck is oversized with a natural gas BBQ, patio furniture, and plenty of room for entertaining. The adjoining boat dock easily accommodates the 16-foot electric boat and new paddle boat that come with the rental. The 2-car garage has a finished interior, workbench, storage cabinets, and washer-dryer. The garage floor is epoxy coated with a carpeted entry to house. The driveway will accommodate two visitor cars, street parking also available. Fishing from your dock is great with a stocked lake but it is catch and release. The house is very GREEN, equipped with Solar and LED lighting.

Included with the rental is full use of a community CLUB HOUSE with many amenities. The clubhouse is an easy walk or boat ride from the home. It has three pools, a lifeguard and responsible pool with a bar. The lagoon has a sandy beach, water slide, and floats. There are five lighted tennis courts, regular tournaments, ball machines, and instructors available. Other amenities include: a spa, gym, volleyball, basketball, pickleball and paddle ball courts. Staffed lobby, greeting rooms, dance floor, and a kitchen. The upper level has a bar with fireplace, lake views, and pool tables. Monday Night Football and Karaoke on Fridays.

The home is conveniently located; a short walk to Groceries, Drug Store, restaurants, and the beach bus. It is close to the Irvine Spectrum, Beach Cities; and all the Orange County attractions to include Disneyland and Knots Berry Farm. Everything included rental is turn key, move-in ready.

