Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

22851 Ridge Route Ln.

22851 Ridge Route Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22851 Ridge Route Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
volleyball court
FOR RENT / LEASE Short Term 30 day minimum
FULLY FURNISHED with RESORT AMENITIES
VACATION, RETREAT, BUSINESS, INSURANCE HOUSING
3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2100 SF, LAKE HOUSE with BOATS

Beautiful waterfront / lakefront home with electric and paddle boats on Lake Forest, CA. Home is available now. The living area of 2100 SF is spacious with open views, vaulted ceilings, and two fireplaces. The home is two story, 3 BR and 2.5 BA. The master has an electric queen motion bed, fireplace, a 65 Smart UHDTV, and a furnished balcony patio with a view of the lake. The second bedroom has an electric queen motion bed with a real oak bedroom set and large closet. Attached is a very private patio. The third bedroom has office furniture, a printer and a bunk bed. Includes a 37 HDTV, it also opens onto the very private patio with umbrella table and chairs. Bathrooms are newly remodeled; the master has shower for two, a built-in mini-fridge and microwave. The second and third bedrooms share a bathroom with a shower and Jacuzzi tub. Linens are also supplied. The den/TV room has an 84 Smart 3D UHDTV, twin recliner sofa, leather couch and plantation shutters.
The kitchen is fully equipped, has Calphalon and many upgrades: built-in, counter depth appliances; granite countertops; a bar with seating; new cabinet doors, drawers, and pull-outs; new tile backsplashes; and a tile floor. Carpeting throughout is new. The main deck is oversized with a natural gas BBQ, patio furniture, and plenty of room for entertaining. The adjoining boat dock easily accommodates the 16-foot electric boat and new paddle boat that come with the rental. The 2-car garage has a finished interior, workbench, storage cabinets, and washer-dryer. The garage floor is epoxy coated with a carpeted entry to house. The driveway will accommodate two visitor cars, street parking also available. Fishing from your dock is great with a stocked lake but it is catch and release. The house is very GREEN, equipped with Solar and LED lighting.
Included with the rental is full use of a community CLUB HOUSE with many amenities. The clubhouse is an easy walk or boat ride from the home. It has three pools, a lifeguard and responsible pool with a bar. The lagoon has a sandy beach, water slide, and floats. There are five lighted tennis courts, regular tournaments, ball machines, and instructors available. Other amenities include: a spa, gym, volleyball, basketball, pickleball and paddle ball courts. Staffed lobby, greeting rooms, dance floor, and a kitchen. The upper level has a bar with fireplace, lake views, and pool tables. Monday Night Football and Karaoke on Fridays.
The home is conveniently located; a short walk to Groceries, Drug Store, restaurants, and the beach bus. It is close to the Irvine Spectrum, Beach Cities; and all the Orange County attractions to include Disneyland and Knots Berry Farm. Everything included rental is turn key, move-in ready.
Slide show DVD available on request. View more on sublet, CHBO, Home Away or sublet
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22851 Ridge Route Ln. have any available units?
22851 Ridge Route Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22851 Ridge Route Ln. have?
Some of 22851 Ridge Route Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22851 Ridge Route Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
22851 Ridge Route Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22851 Ridge Route Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 22851 Ridge Route Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22851 Ridge Route Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 22851 Ridge Route Ln. offers parking.
Does 22851 Ridge Route Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22851 Ridge Route Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22851 Ridge Route Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 22851 Ridge Route Ln. has a pool.
Does 22851 Ridge Route Ln. have accessible units?
No, 22851 Ridge Route Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 22851 Ridge Route Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22851 Ridge Route Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22851 Ridge Route Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22851 Ridge Route Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

