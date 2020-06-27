22845 Orchid Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table shuffle board garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful Lake Shores Gated Community. Steps away from Lake. Laminated wood floor through out. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Rent include washer, dryer, dish washer, and refrigerator. Upper level End unit with large wrap around Balcony. Spacious living room with Fireplace, dinning area, open kitchen with breakfast nook. Large Master suite and Master bath with Oval tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Individual LAUNDRY ROOM with nice washer and dryer. 2 separate one (1) car covered garage, one garage space just down the stairs of the unit. HOA includes water, trash, MEMBER OF LAKE FOREST BEACH AND TENNIS CLUB. The Beach & Tennis Club offers a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, a smaller north pool, a children's wader, beach and swim lagoon, five tennis courts, one Pickleball court, two half court basketball courts, a sand volleyball court, fitness center, preschool, Lake View Lounge, two pool tables and shuffleboard. Close to Freeways, Irvine Spectrum, shopping centers , Albertson Supermarket and restaurants.