Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
22845 Orchid Creek Lane
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:35 PM

22845 Orchid Creek Lane

22845 Orchid Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22845 Orchid Creek Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Lake Shores Gated Community. Steps away from Lake. Laminated wood floor through out. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Rent include washer, dryer, dish washer, and refrigerator. Upper level End unit with large wrap around Balcony. Spacious living room with Fireplace, dinning area, open kitchen with breakfast nook. Large Master suite and Master bath with Oval tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Individual LAUNDRY ROOM with nice washer and dryer. 2 separate one (1) car covered garage, one garage space just down the stairs of the unit. HOA includes water, trash, MEMBER OF LAKE FOREST BEACH AND TENNIS CLUB. The Beach & Tennis Club offers a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, a smaller north pool, a children's wader, beach and swim lagoon, five tennis courts, one Pickleball court, two half court basketball courts, a sand volleyball court, fitness center, preschool, Lake View Lounge, two pool tables and shuffleboard. Close to Freeways, Irvine Spectrum, shopping centers , Albertson Supermarket and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22845 Orchid Creek Lane have any available units?
22845 Orchid Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22845 Orchid Creek Lane have?
Some of 22845 Orchid Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22845 Orchid Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22845 Orchid Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22845 Orchid Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22845 Orchid Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22845 Orchid Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22845 Orchid Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 22845 Orchid Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22845 Orchid Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22845 Orchid Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 22845 Orchid Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 22845 Orchid Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 22845 Orchid Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22845 Orchid Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22845 Orchid Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22845 Orchid Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22845 Orchid Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
