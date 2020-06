22802 Belquest Drive

Amenities

VERY SPACIOUS HIGHLY UPGRADED-CUSTOMISED 4 BDRM, 2.75 BATH SOUTH LAKE FOREST-VILLAGE HOME WITH LARGE FRONT COVERERD BRICK ENTRY PATIO, STAIN GLASS LOOKING ENTRY DOOR, LARGE TRAVERTINE ENTRY, HUGE LIVINGING ROOM WITH HIGH VOLUME 30 FT. WOOD CEILINGS, CEILING HIGH TILE FIREPLACE, WOOD-LIKE FLOORING, COVERED SIDE PATIO OFF OF LIVING ROOM AND ALL NEW WINDOW COVERINGS. FORMAL DINING, REMODELED STAILESS/ GRANITE EAT-IN ISLAND KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, VIKING GAS RANGE AND RECESSED LIGHTING. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH CEILING FAN & TRAVERTINE FLOORS. VERY PRIVATE LARGE BACK YARD WITH BRICKED-TRIMED PATIO AND STORAGE SHED. LARGE PANTRY UNDER STAIRWAY. REMODELED/GRANITE FULL DOWNSTAIR BATH AND ONE DOWN STAIRS BDRM. STAINLESS/WOOD-LIKE STAIRWAY, SPACIOUS FRONT MASTER BDRM WITH LARGE BALCONY, REMOTE CONTROLED CEILING FAN, RECESSED LIGHTING, REMODELED MASTER BATH WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORS/CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, MIRRORED WALK-IN CLOSET AND 3/4 BATH/SHOWER. FULL REMODELED UPSTAIRS GRANITE/TRAVERTINE BATH, RECESSED HALLWAY LIGHTING, LARGE 3RD BDROM WITH A DOUBLE & SINGLE WARDROBES PLUS CEILING FAN AND 4TH BDRM WITH WOOD-LIKE FLOORS & CEILING FAN. TWO-CAR ATTACHED-DIRECT ENTRY GARAGE WITH LOADS OF STORAGE CABINETS, GAS/ELEC LAUNDRY AREA AND GARAGE OPENER. NEW HEATER & A/C UNIT AND AUTO SPRINLER SYSTEM FRONT & BACK YARDS. ALL THIS PLUS CLOSE-BY BEACH-TENIS CLUB MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED!