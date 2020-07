Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Single Level Home for Lease, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Wood Flooring and Carpet in the two bedrooms. Living room with a fireplace, the Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, the large french doors brings in fresh light for the living space, neutral paint color. Large backyard is perfect for your enjoyment, washer and dryer hookups are in the garage. There is a park at the end of the street, home is located on a cul de sac, short distance from schools.