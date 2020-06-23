22194 Cedar Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

Absolutely darling!!! Single level main floor condo that id located in a wonderful tract that is close to shopping, restaurants and all schools. This 2 bedroom home is open, light and bright, it has a large patio that opens to the breen belt giving you the feeling that you are not in a condo but a single family home. Convent insid laundry with washer/dryer that are included. The kitchen is open to the dining and living room area and comes with a frig. The living room is large with a view and a cozy fireplace. One carport space is included. There is storage on the patio too! Association includes a pool within a short walking distance. You will be happy to call this home.