Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
21992 Mae Circle
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

21992 Mae Circle

21992 Mae Circle · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

21992 Mae Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully maintained spacious home in a quiet, highly desirable community ready for your family to move right in. Four bedrooms, three baths, one main floor bedroom and a full bath in first floor is good for guests or an office + upstairs additional huge bonus room with build-in cabinet and bookshelves, perfect for entertainment or kids play area. Easy to maintain wood flooring. Kitchen features with stainless appliances including electric stove, microwave oven, and dishwasher, stainless side by side refrigerator and wine cooler. double door entry opens to large and bright living room with formal dining Kitchen with granite counter tops, It is large enough to have an island and breakfast nook. double door entry opens to large and bright living room with formal dining Cozy fireplace in family room. Master Home is member of Sun & Sail club with access to four heated pool spa, gym, tennis, basketball, sand volleyball courts, lakefront picnic tables and BBQ grills. Lake is one block away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21992 Mae Circle have any available units?
21992 Mae Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21992 Mae Circle have?
Some of 21992 Mae Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21992 Mae Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21992 Mae Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21992 Mae Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21992 Mae Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21992 Mae Circle offer parking?
No, 21992 Mae Circle does not offer parking.
Does 21992 Mae Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21992 Mae Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21992 Mae Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21992 Mae Circle has a pool.
Does 21992 Mae Circle have accessible units?
No, 21992 Mae Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21992 Mae Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21992 Mae Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21992 Mae Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21992 Mae Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
