21992 Mae Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully maintained spacious home in a quiet, highly desirable community ready for your family to move right in. Four bedrooms, three baths, one main floor bedroom and a full bath in first floor is good for guests or an office + upstairs additional huge bonus room with build-in cabinet and bookshelves, perfect for entertainment or kids play area. Easy to maintain wood flooring. Kitchen features with stainless appliances including electric stove, microwave oven, and dishwasher, stainless side by side refrigerator and wine cooler. double door entry opens to large and bright living room with formal dining Kitchen with granite counter tops, It is large enough to have an island and breakfast nook. double door entry opens to large and bright living room with formal dining Cozy fireplace in family room. Master Home is member of Sun & Sail club with access to four heated pool spa, gym, tennis, basketball, sand volleyball courts, lakefront picnic tables and BBQ grills. Lake is one block away!