Lake Forest, CA
21886 Huron Lane
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

21886 Huron Lane

21886 Huron Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21886 Huron Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Newly Remodeled in 2017. Available now. Must See. Gorgeous LAKEFRONT home, located in the private community of Lake Forest Keys!
--This completely renovated home is an entertainer’s dream! The light, bright and modern floorplan features beautiful engineered wood floors throughout, a stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and center island. The living room w/ a cozy fireplace leads out to an outdoor patio.
--PRIVATE DOCK w/ stunning lake and mountain views!
--Downstairs bedroom and half bath. Separate downstairs laundry room and a two car attached garage. The spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and large windows to capture the beautiful views. Enjoy the breathtaking mountain and LAKE VIEWS from your private expansive balcony! Inside, you’ll find a completely custom remodeled master bathroom with tub and separate shower as well as a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with a tastefully remodeled bathroom are down the hall from the master. Ring doorbell, front door lock, light switches, Ranchio sprinklers, garage door opener.

--Award winning schools are located close by. Lease includes membership to the prestigious Sun & Sail Club which includes: Adult Lounge, Fitness Center w/ Locker Rooms & Sauna, four Pools, Large Outdoor Spa, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Sand Volleyball Courts, Pickleball Courts, Youth Activities Center, Tot Lot, & Picnic Areas w/ BBQs and more! Available for move in for the December holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21886 Huron Lane have any available units?
21886 Huron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21886 Huron Lane have?
Some of 21886 Huron Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21886 Huron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21886 Huron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21886 Huron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21886 Huron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21886 Huron Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21886 Huron Lane offers parking.
Does 21886 Huron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21886 Huron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21886 Huron Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21886 Huron Lane has a pool.
Does 21886 Huron Lane have accessible units?
No, 21886 Huron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21886 Huron Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21886 Huron Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21886 Huron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21886 Huron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

