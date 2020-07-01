21886 Huron Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court

Newly Remodeled in 2017. Available now. Must See. Gorgeous LAKEFRONT home, located in the private community of Lake Forest Keys!

--This completely renovated home is an entertainer’s dream! The light, bright and modern floorplan features beautiful engineered wood floors throughout, a stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and center island. The living room w/ a cozy fireplace leads out to an outdoor patio.

--PRIVATE DOCK w/ stunning lake and mountain views!

--Downstairs bedroom and half bath. Separate downstairs laundry room and a two car attached garage. The spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and large windows to capture the beautiful views. Enjoy the breathtaking mountain and LAKE VIEWS from your private expansive balcony! Inside, you’ll find a completely custom remodeled master bathroom with tub and separate shower as well as a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with a tastefully remodeled bathroom are down the hall from the master. Ring doorbell, front door lock, light switches, Ranchio sprinklers, garage door opener.



--Award winning schools are located close by. Lease includes membership to the prestigious Sun & Sail Club which includes: Adult Lounge, Fitness Center w/ Locker Rooms & Sauna, four Pools, Large Outdoor Spa, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Sand Volleyball Courts, Pickleball Courts, Youth Activities Center, Tot Lot, & Picnic Areas w/ BBQs and more! Available for move in for the December holidays.