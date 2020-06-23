21885 Huron Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

Come home to your new rental in the 7th safest city in the United States with an exceptional school district. Spotless single level detached lake front home with a dock to dock a boat. . Both lakefront & greenbelt views. Large kitchen, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, large refrigerator included. Breakfast seating or den seating. Three bedrooms and three baths. Master bathroom with double sinks & two walk in closets & make-up area. Main bathroom has a bathtub to soak in to relax all your cares away. One bedroom can be used as guest quarters with a separate entrance and private bath. Large L shape living room/dining room with mirrored walls, plantation shutters & magnificent view of the lake from both the living and dining rooms. Go fishing right off your private dock with two boat slips. All outdoor furniture included for an exceptional backyard experience. Ideal for large parties with plenty of parking space. Sun and Sail Club Membership included with 4 swimming pools, many tennis courts, Sauna, Volley ball, billiards, exercise room, play area & many many more amenities including our talked about Lake Forest Keys 4th of July fireworks with entertainment, New Years parties & our Christmas Boat Parades. Clubhouse can be reached either by boat or car. Fireplace. All rooms are off a large mirrored entrance hall. Inside laundry room, washer and dryer included. Oversize heated and air conditioned two car garage for storage and parking with additional refrigerator. Two car driveway parking with lots of additional parking across from my home. Central A/C. Small dog considered. Close to buses, freeways, shopping, and entertainment. Unfurnished or partly furnished with living room/dining room/kitchen furniture. Off white carpeting and tiled floors. Gardener

included. No smokers or illegal drugs. Best time to call 7-9PM. Available between December and January