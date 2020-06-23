All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 21885 Huron Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
21885 Huron Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21885 Huron Lane

21885 Huron Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21885 Huron Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Come home to your new rental in the 7th safest city in the United States with an exceptional school district. Spotless single level detached lake front home with a dock to dock a boat. . Both lakefront & greenbelt views. Large kitchen, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, large refrigerator included. Breakfast seating or den seating. Three bedrooms and three baths. Master bathroom with double sinks & two walk in closets & make-up area. Main bathroom has a bathtub to soak in to relax all your cares away. One bedroom can be used as guest quarters with a separate entrance and private bath. Large L shape living room/dining room with mirrored walls, plantation shutters & magnificent view of the lake from both the living and dining rooms. Go fishing right off your private dock with two boat slips. All outdoor furniture included for an exceptional backyard experience. Ideal for large parties with plenty of parking space. Sun and Sail Club Membership included with 4 swimming pools, many tennis courts, Sauna, Volley ball, billiards, exercise room, play area & many many more amenities including our talked about Lake Forest Keys 4th of July fireworks with entertainment, New Years parties & our Christmas Boat Parades. Clubhouse can be reached either by boat or car. Fireplace. All rooms are off a large mirrored entrance hall. Inside laundry room, washer and dryer included. Oversize heated and air conditioned two car garage for storage and parking with additional refrigerator. Two car driveway parking with lots of additional parking across from my home. Central A/C. Small dog considered. Close to buses, freeways, shopping, and entertainment. Unfurnished or partly furnished with living room/dining room/kitchen furniture. Off white carpeting and tiled floors. Gardener
included. No smokers or illegal drugs. Best time to call 7-9PM. Available between December and January

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21885 Huron Lane have any available units?
21885 Huron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21885 Huron Lane have?
Some of 21885 Huron Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21885 Huron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21885 Huron Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21885 Huron Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21885 Huron Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21885 Huron Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21885 Huron Lane does offer parking.
Does 21885 Huron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21885 Huron Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21885 Huron Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21885 Huron Lane has a pool.
Does 21885 Huron Lane have accessible units?
No, 21885 Huron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21885 Huron Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21885 Huron Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21885 Huron Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21885 Huron Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College