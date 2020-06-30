21841 Ticonderoga Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Waterfront executive furnished rental with private boat dock. Enjoy lake front living in an open floor plan with spectacular views. Relax in the backyard under the solar powered patio cover west facing, private boat dock, BBQ and fire pit. Big kitchen with current finishes including leathered granite, stone back splash, stainless appliances, large center island and lots of cabinetry. Fireplaces in the lake front great room and master bedroom. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs living space. Spacious master suite has a large stone fireplace and updated bath with dual sinks and stone walk-in shower. Secondary bath has tub/shower and dual sinks. This is a four bedroom three bath home with one of the four bedrooms being used as an office. Electronic Staircase Chairlift available. Walking distance to the outstanding Sun and Sail amenities offering a clubhouse with banquet facilities, tennis, pickle ball, volleyball, workout gym, picnic area, billiard room, card room, multiple pools and fishing included with this exclusive membership. Electric boat has separate requirements to be included with satisfactory agreement and insurance. Extraordinary home with 30 day minimum and summer rate Jun, Jul and Aug $8,000 a month. Fourth of July is fantastic and Christmas on this Lake is amazing too. Will entertain longer term rental requests or thirty day minimum. Melanie Blau 949.433.5655