Lake Forest, CA
21841 Ticonderoga Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

21841 Ticonderoga Lane

21841 Ticonderoga Lane · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

21841 Ticonderoga Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Waterfront executive furnished rental with private boat dock. Enjoy lake front living in an open floor plan with spectacular views. Relax in the backyard under the solar powered patio cover west facing, private boat dock, BBQ and fire pit. Big kitchen with current finishes including leathered granite, stone back splash, stainless appliances, large center island and lots of cabinetry. Fireplaces in the lake front great room and master bedroom. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs living space. Spacious master suite has a large stone fireplace and updated bath with dual sinks and stone walk-in shower. Secondary bath has tub/shower and dual sinks. This is a four bedroom three bath home with one of the four bedrooms being used as an office. Electronic Staircase Chairlift available. Walking distance to the outstanding Sun and Sail amenities offering a clubhouse with banquet facilities, tennis, pickle ball, volleyball, workout gym, picnic area, billiard room, card room, multiple pools and fishing included with this exclusive membership. Electric boat has separate requirements to be included with satisfactory agreement and insurance. Extraordinary home with 30 day minimum and summer rate Jun, Jul and Aug $8,000 a month. Fourth of July is fantastic and Christmas on this Lake is amazing too. Will entertain longer term rental requests or thirty day minimum. Melanie Blau 949.433.5655

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21841 Ticonderoga Lane have any available units?
21841 Ticonderoga Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21841 Ticonderoga Lane have?
Some of 21841 Ticonderoga Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21841 Ticonderoga Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21841 Ticonderoga Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21841 Ticonderoga Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21841 Ticonderoga Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21841 Ticonderoga Lane offer parking?
No, 21841 Ticonderoga Lane does not offer parking.
Does 21841 Ticonderoga Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21841 Ticonderoga Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21841 Ticonderoga Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21841 Ticonderoga Lane has a pool.
Does 21841 Ticonderoga Lane have accessible units?
No, 21841 Ticonderoga Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21841 Ticonderoga Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21841 Ticonderoga Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21841 Ticonderoga Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21841 Ticonderoga Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

