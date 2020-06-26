21315 Tupelo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Lake Forest with Double Masters! - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in peaceful Tierra Vista community in Lake Forest. Spacious floor plan features double master bedrooms with attached bathrooms for each bedroom. Kitchen features new matching stainless steel appliances along with plenty of storage and counter space. Recently renovated with new hardwood flooring in kitchen and dining area. Large living room opens up to the private balcony. Private laundry. Large garage with driveway parking. Located in the wonderful Tierra Vista community with pool and jacuzzi. Close to the 5, 405, and 241 for easy commutes. Within minutes of plenty of dining shopping and entertainment at the Irvine Spectrum.



Home is available for July 15th move in with a 12 month lease and $2300 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. To schedule showing contact Gary at 949-374-9500 or showings@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4961565)