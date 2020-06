Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Level Home on a Single Loaded Street. Great Location, directly across from Vintage Way Park, this Single Family Home features a Cobble Stone Driveway, Gated Courtyard Entry, Inset Canned Lights throughout the Kitchen, Living Room, Hallway and Master Bedroom. The Kitchen features Granite Counters with Tile Flooring, Newer Faucet/Bath/Shower Fixtures in the bathrooms and Laminate Wood floors in the Bedrooms. Small, Quiet Pets will be considered.