21192 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
parking
pool
garage
Charming 2 bedroom/2 bathroom carriage style unit with 2 car, direct access garage. Open floorpan with vaulted ceilings make for a bright and airy feel. Kitchen with breakfast counter , separate dining area and living room with fireplace. Living space, bedrooms and bathrooms are all conveniently located on one level with no one above or below. Newer laminate flooring throughout. Private balcony. Just steps to association pool. Enjoy nearby parks, shopping, dining and hiking/biking trails.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 21192 Jasmines Way have any available units?
21192 Jasmines Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21192 Jasmines Way have?
Some of 21192 Jasmines Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21192 Jasmines Way currently offering any rent specials?
21192 Jasmines Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21192 Jasmines Way pet-friendly?
No, 21192 Jasmines Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21192 Jasmines Way offer parking?
Yes, 21192 Jasmines Way offers parking.
Does 21192 Jasmines Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21192 Jasmines Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21192 Jasmines Way have a pool?
Yes, 21192 Jasmines Way has a pool.
Does 21192 Jasmines Way have accessible units?
No, 21192 Jasmines Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21192 Jasmines Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21192 Jasmines Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21192 Jasmines Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21192 Jasmines Way does not have units with air conditioning.
