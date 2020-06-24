21192 Jasmines Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 2 bedroom/2 bathroom carriage style unit with 2 car, direct access garage. Open floorpan with vaulted ceilings make for a bright and airy feel. Kitchen with breakfast counter , separate dining area and living room with fireplace. Living space, bedrooms and bathrooms are all conveniently located on one level with no one above or below. Newer laminate flooring throughout. Private balcony. Just steps to association pool. Enjoy nearby parks, shopping, dining and hiking/biking trails.