21071 Ashley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Highly sought after Normandale Heights home Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street close to Blue ribbon School, Skate park, Shopping and more. This stunning executive home is beautifully updated and maintained. Enter the foyer through double doors, Cathedral vaulted ceiling, open Formal living room, formal dining, Main floor bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, Fresh New Interior paint, Upgraded Travertine and wood flooring throughout whole house, Spacious gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and kitchen nook that open to large family room, Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, Dual sink vanities, Upgraded Glass shower and Soaking tub. Additional 3 Bedrooms upstairs. Inside laundry room with a utility sink is located off the 3 car garage. Brand new 3 car garage doors with a new epoxy floor. Newer Vinyl fencing in a well-kept neighborhood. The large backyard is perfect for entertain. Low HOA, No Mello Roos, Low Tax Base.