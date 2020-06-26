All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 20 Forster.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
20 Forster
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

20 Forster

20 Forster · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 Forster, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Toll Brother single family home at the luxury community in Baker Ranch, Lake Forest. Total 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, with a main floor office and full bathroom. This home has a fully upgraded gourmet open kitchen, with all brand new stainless appliances and built-in double door refrigerator, upgraded up to ceiling cabinets, just like the model, oversized island, upgraded countertops with custom backsplash, includes 5 burner gas range, double ovens, microwave, and dishwasher. Fully upgraded Master bath with tile flooring, tub, contemporary shower room, and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs there is also a very spacious loft. Huge California room located downstairs and deck located off the Master bedroom. The backyard has a beautiful seating area with a TV and fireplace, a patio, and a gorgeous water fountain. This luxurious home is highly upgraded and shows like a model home! It is located in beautiful Baker Ranch, Lake Forest. Nearby there are plenty of hiking and biking trails, pools, sports courts, parks, and the Irvine Spectrum Center. Saddleback Unified School District is excellent for all ages. Easy access to freeways 5, 405, toll roads 133 and 241. This home is a must see in Baker Ranch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Forster have any available units?
20 Forster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 20 Forster have?
Some of 20 Forster's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Forster currently offering any rent specials?
20 Forster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Forster pet-friendly?
No, 20 Forster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 20 Forster offer parking?
No, 20 Forster does not offer parking.
Does 20 Forster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Forster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Forster have a pool?
Yes, 20 Forster has a pool.
Does 20 Forster have accessible units?
No, 20 Forster does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Forster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Forster has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Forster have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Forster does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College