20 Forster

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Toll Brother single family home at the luxury community in Baker Ranch, Lake Forest. Total 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, with a main floor office and full bathroom. This home has a fully upgraded gourmet open kitchen, with all brand new stainless appliances and built-in double door refrigerator, upgraded up to ceiling cabinets, just like the model, oversized island, upgraded countertops with custom backsplash, includes 5 burner gas range, double ovens, microwave, and dishwasher. Fully upgraded Master bath with tile flooring, tub, contemporary shower room, and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs there is also a very spacious loft. Huge California room located downstairs and deck located off the Master bedroom. The backyard has a beautiful seating area with a TV and fireplace, a patio, and a gorgeous water fountain. This luxurious home is highly upgraded and shows like a model home! It is located in beautiful Baker Ranch, Lake Forest. Nearby there are plenty of hiking and biking trails, pools, sports courts, parks, and the Irvine Spectrum Center. Saddleback Unified School District is excellent for all ages. Easy access to freeways 5, 405, toll roads 133 and 241. This home is a must see in Baker Ranch!