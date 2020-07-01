19 Calabria Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 car attached garage, formal dining & living rooms with hardwood flowers and plenty of natural light,

dramatic spiral case leading to second floor master suite with walk-in closet (custom storage) soaking tub and separate shower, three

additional bedrooms and bathroom. The kitchen showcases granite counter tops, opens up to cozy family room with fireplace and leads out

to a backyard that is perfect for relaxing (flagstone hardscape accents as the front yard, lemon & guava trees, grass area). A solar system

was installed for energy efficiency....keep those bills down. Property is in close proximity to Blue Ribbon elementary school, library, parks,

shopping, entertainment centers and freeways.