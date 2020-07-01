19 Calabria Lane

Amenities
Spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 car attached garage, formal dining & living rooms with hardwood flowers and plenty of natural light,
dramatic spiral case leading to second floor master suite with walk-in closet (custom storage) soaking tub and separate shower, three
additional bedrooms and bathroom. The kitchen showcases granite counter tops, opens up to cozy family room with fireplace and leads out
to a backyard that is perfect for relaxing (flagstone hardscape accents as the front yard, lemon & guava trees, grass area). A solar system
was installed for energy efficiency....keep those bills down. Property is in close proximity to Blue Ribbon elementary school, library, parks,
shopping, entertainment centers and freeways.