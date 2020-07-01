All apartments in Lake Forest
19 Calabria Lane

Location

19 Calabria Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

Spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 car attached garage, formal dining & living rooms with hardwood flowers and plenty of natural light,
dramatic spiral case leading to second floor master suite with walk-in closet (custom storage) soaking tub and separate shower, three
additional bedrooms and bathroom. The kitchen showcases granite counter tops, opens up to cozy family room with fireplace and leads out
to a backyard that is perfect for relaxing (flagstone hardscape accents as the front yard, lemon & guava trees, grass area). A solar system
was installed for energy efficiency....keep those bills down. Property is in close proximity to Blue Ribbon elementary school, library, parks,
shopping, entertainment centers and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Calabria Lane have any available units?
19 Calabria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 19 Calabria Lane have?
Some of 19 Calabria Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Calabria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19 Calabria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Calabria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19 Calabria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 19 Calabria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19 Calabria Lane offers parking.
Does 19 Calabria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Calabria Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Calabria Lane have a pool?
No, 19 Calabria Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19 Calabria Lane have accessible units?
No, 19 Calabria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Calabria Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Calabria Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Calabria Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Calabria Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

