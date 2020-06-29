All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

18922 Canyon Summit

18922 Canyon Summit · No Longer Available
Location

18922 Canyon Summit, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Offered by Corliss Realty
949-888-2676
Jim@CorlissRealty.com

Nestled in Canyon View, a pleasant condominium community in Portola Hills, is this newly remodeled second story end-unit home. There are 2-bedrooms PLUS A LARGE LOFT AREA, extra storage, ALL NEW FLOORING, mirrored closet doors and a handy 1-car garage. The patio is perfect for grilling outside and no neighbors looking down at you! With no one behind, the location is ideal at the end of the street with multiple convenient parking spots for your guests. Within walking distance is Concourse Park, Tot Lot, BBQ areas and plenty of grass to enjoy kite flying or a game of catch. Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park featuring hiking and biking trails is just minutes away and is a great way to spend an afternoon with family or friends. Additionally, the 87-acre Lake Forest Sports Park and Recreation Center is nearby offering a recreation center/gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts, picnic gazebos, playgrounds and much more. You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18922 Canyon Summit have any available units?
18922 Canyon Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 18922 Canyon Summit have?
Some of 18922 Canyon Summit's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18922 Canyon Summit currently offering any rent specials?
18922 Canyon Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18922 Canyon Summit pet-friendly?
No, 18922 Canyon Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 18922 Canyon Summit offer parking?
Yes, 18922 Canyon Summit offers parking.
Does 18922 Canyon Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18922 Canyon Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18922 Canyon Summit have a pool?
No, 18922 Canyon Summit does not have a pool.
Does 18922 Canyon Summit have accessible units?
No, 18922 Canyon Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 18922 Canyon Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18922 Canyon Summit has units with dishwashers.
Does 18922 Canyon Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, 18922 Canyon Summit does not have units with air conditioning.

