18922 Canyon Summit

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground bbq/grill garage volleyball court

Nestled in Canyon View, a pleasant condominium community in Portola Hills, is this newly remodeled second story end-unit home. There are 2-bedrooms PLUS A LARGE LOFT AREA, extra storage, ALL NEW FLOORING, mirrored closet doors and a handy 1-car garage. The patio is perfect for grilling outside and no neighbors looking down at you! With no one behind, the location is ideal at the end of the street with multiple convenient parking spots for your guests. Within walking distance is Concourse Park, Tot Lot, BBQ areas and plenty of grass to enjoy kite flying or a game of catch. Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park featuring hiking and biking trails is just minutes away and is a great way to spend an afternoon with family or friends. Additionally, the 87-acre Lake Forest Sports Park and Recreation Center is nearby offering a recreation center/gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts, picnic gazebos, playgrounds and much more. You will love living here!