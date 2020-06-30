All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:56 PM

17 Poplar Court

17 Poplar Court · No Longer Available
Location

17 Poplar Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Must see this turn-key, nearly new 4 bed, 3 bath home with UPGRADES GALORE! These original homeowners fully renovated the backyard to include a built-in fire pit, BBQ and fridge with electrical and gas. Gorgeous kitchen features a walk-in pantry, ample cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Truly an entertainer's dream! Main level full bath and bedroom with Murphy bed included. Also included are new built-in shelving units throughout the house and brand new vinyl flooring will be put in throughout the downstairs before tenant takes possession. Upstairs boasts a large master suite with brand new built-in shelving and bench seating, an oversized walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and dual sinks. Upstairs laundry room with full sink and cabinet. Additional desk space in the upstairs hallway makes for a nice home office. The second level is finished with two more secondary bedrooms and another full bathroom! Garage with epoxy flooring and storage. All-in-all the new tenant will enjoy nearly $75,000 worth of additional upgrades! You'll not find a better location - excellent proximity to 241 fwy, 5 fwy, parks, shopping, restaurants, award winning schools, and that great community feel!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Poplar Court have any available units?
17 Poplar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 17 Poplar Court have?
Some of 17 Poplar Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Poplar Court currently offering any rent specials?
17 Poplar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Poplar Court pet-friendly?
No, 17 Poplar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 17 Poplar Court offer parking?
Yes, 17 Poplar Court offers parking.
Does 17 Poplar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Poplar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Poplar Court have a pool?
No, 17 Poplar Court does not have a pool.
Does 17 Poplar Court have accessible units?
No, 17 Poplar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Poplar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Poplar Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Poplar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Poplar Court does not have units with air conditioning.

