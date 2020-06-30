17 Poplar Court

Amenities

Must see this turn-key, nearly new 4 bed, 3 bath home with UPGRADES GALORE! These original homeowners fully renovated the backyard to include a built-in fire pit, BBQ and fridge with electrical and gas. Gorgeous kitchen features a walk-in pantry, ample cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Truly an entertainer's dream! Main level full bath and bedroom with Murphy bed included. Also included are new built-in shelving units throughout the house and brand new vinyl flooring will be put in throughout the downstairs before tenant takes possession. Upstairs boasts a large master suite with brand new built-in shelving and bench seating, an oversized walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and dual sinks. Upstairs laundry room with full sink and cabinet. Additional desk space in the upstairs hallway makes for a nice home office. The second level is finished with two more secondary bedrooms and another full bathroom! Garage with epoxy flooring and storage. All-in-all the new tenant will enjoy nearly $75,000 worth of additional upgrades! You'll not find a better location - excellent proximity to 241 fwy, 5 fwy, parks, shopping, restaurants, award winning schools, and that great community feel!