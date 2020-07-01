16 Touraine Place

Amenities

Highly upgraded Canyon View home in Popular Foothill Ranch. Shows immaculate!! Ideally located on a high demand Cul De Sac street. Upgraded Kitchen with White Cabinetry, Granite Counters and Stainless appliances. Newer Beautiful wood floors through out the house. Plantation shutters showcase stunning Canyon Views throughout the home. Formal Dining and Living room with vaulted ceilings. Large Master bedroom offers amazing views accented with a bay window and custom seating. Master Bath with double vanity and huge walk-in his and her closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious and share an upgraded bath with granite counters and custom cabinets. Home offers upgraded windows, flooring, custom paint and new fixtures throughout. Walking distance to Foothill Ranch Blue Ribbon School. Community amenities include Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Tennis, Sports courts and multiple parks throughout. Nestled beside Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park with hiking and biking trails.