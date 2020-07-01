All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
16 Touraine Place
16 Touraine Place

16 Touraine Place
Location

16 Touraine Place, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Highly upgraded Canyon View home in Popular Foothill Ranch. Shows immaculate!! Ideally located on a high demand Cul De Sac street. Upgraded Kitchen with White Cabinetry, Granite Counters and Stainless appliances. Newer Beautiful wood floors through out the house. Plantation shutters showcase stunning Canyon Views throughout the home. Formal Dining and Living room with vaulted ceilings. Large Master bedroom offers amazing views accented with a bay window and custom seating. Master Bath with double vanity and huge walk-in his and her closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious and share an upgraded bath with granite counters and custom cabinets. Home offers upgraded windows, flooring, custom paint and new fixtures throughout. Walking distance to Foothill Ranch Blue Ribbon School. Community amenities include Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Tennis, Sports courts and multiple parks throughout. Nestled beside Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park with hiking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Touraine Place have any available units?
16 Touraine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 16 Touraine Place have?
Some of 16 Touraine Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Touraine Place currently offering any rent specials?
16 Touraine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Touraine Place pet-friendly?
No, 16 Touraine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 16 Touraine Place offer parking?
Yes, 16 Touraine Place offers parking.
Does 16 Touraine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Touraine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Touraine Place have a pool?
Yes, 16 Touraine Place has a pool.
Does 16 Touraine Place have accessible units?
No, 16 Touraine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Touraine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Touraine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Touraine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Touraine Place does not have units with air conditioning.

