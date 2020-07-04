All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 16 Penumbra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
16 Penumbra
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

16 Penumbra

16 Penumbra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16 Penumbra, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully upgraded home located in the award-winning beautiful community of Baker Ranch. NO. 1 Luxury builder Toll Brothers created this elegantly designed italianate floor-plan home in 2017.This beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a loft, as well as a california rom. Gorgeous two story ceiling entrance and luxury upgrade curved staircase with upgraded wood flooring by the high ceiling. Upgraded exquisite flooring tile at completed open living and dinning area with two sets of multi-panels sliding doors invites natural lighting come to your home, let you feel bright and comfortable, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has stainless top brand kitchenAid appliances including a built-in refrigerator and 6 burner cook top, oversized island, granite counter tops, and upgrade white traditional cabinets to the ceiling. First floor has a nice suite room which is perfect for your friends come to visited. The upstairs has one master room and three room with all upgraded soft carpet. The master bathroom is fully upgrade including the shower area, stunning flooring with wonderful tasted. Landlord can provide furniture if you need! Amazing home you must see!Motivated to sell!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 400 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Penumbra have any available units?
16 Penumbra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 16 Penumbra have?
Some of 16 Penumbra's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Penumbra currently offering any rent specials?
16 Penumbra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Penumbra pet-friendly?
No, 16 Penumbra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 16 Penumbra offer parking?
No, 16 Penumbra does not offer parking.
Does 16 Penumbra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Penumbra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Penumbra have a pool?
No, 16 Penumbra does not have a pool.
Does 16 Penumbra have accessible units?
No, 16 Penumbra does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Penumbra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Penumbra has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Penumbra have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Penumbra does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 400 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College