16 Penumbra

Fully upgraded home located in the award-winning beautiful community of Baker Ranch. NO. 1 Luxury builder Toll Brothers created this elegantly designed italianate floor-plan home in 2017.This beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a loft, as well as a california rom. Gorgeous two story ceiling entrance and luxury upgrade curved staircase with upgraded wood flooring by the high ceiling. Upgraded exquisite flooring tile at completed open living and dinning area with two sets of multi-panels sliding doors invites natural lighting come to your home, let you feel bright and comfortable, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has stainless top brand kitchenAid appliances including a built-in refrigerator and 6 burner cook top, oversized island, granite counter tops, and upgrade white traditional cabinets to the ceiling. First floor has a nice suite room which is perfect for your friends come to visited. The upstairs has one master room and three room with all upgraded soft carpet. The master bathroom is fully upgrade including the shower area, stunning flooring with wonderful tasted. Landlord can provide furniture if you need! Amazing home you must see!Motivated to sell!