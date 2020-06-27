All apartments in Lake Forest
157 Chaumont Circle
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

157 Chaumont Circle

157 Chaumont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

157 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare ground floor, single level, 3 bedroom condominium with direct 1-car garage access for rent in the Salerno tract of Foothill Ranch/Lake Forest. This property features laminate floors with carpeted bedrooms, a large front patio, a fireplace in living room, interior laundry, and a ton of storage space. The master has a large walk-in closet with built-in organizer. Located in the back of the tract, this end unit is quiet. The community includes a pool and spa and has lots of parking for visitors. Located in the foothills, this home is near major shopping centers, the Lake Forest Sports Park, the Borrego Canyon Overlook, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, and the 241 Toll Road. **Currently Tenant occupied. To apply go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Chaumont Circle have any available units?
157 Chaumont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 157 Chaumont Circle have?
Some of 157 Chaumont Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Chaumont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
157 Chaumont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Chaumont Circle pet-friendly?
No, 157 Chaumont Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 157 Chaumont Circle offer parking?
Yes, 157 Chaumont Circle offers parking.
Does 157 Chaumont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Chaumont Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Chaumont Circle have a pool?
Yes, 157 Chaumont Circle has a pool.
Does 157 Chaumont Circle have accessible units?
No, 157 Chaumont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Chaumont Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Chaumont Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Chaumont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Chaumont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
