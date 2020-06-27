157 Chaumont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Rare ground floor, single level, 3 bedroom condominium with direct 1-car garage access for rent in the Salerno tract of Foothill Ranch/Lake Forest. This property features laminate floors with carpeted bedrooms, a large front patio, a fireplace in living room, interior laundry, and a ton of storage space. The master has a large walk-in closet with built-in organizer. Located in the back of the tract, this end unit is quiet. The community includes a pool and spa and has lots of parking for visitors. Located in the foothills, this home is near major shopping centers, the Lake Forest Sports Park, the Borrego Canyon Overlook, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, and the 241 Toll Road. **Currently Tenant occupied. To apply go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.