Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the desirable Foothill Ranch area of Lake Forest. Enter this open concept floor plan on the second floor and notice the privacy that the end unit location provides. The high ceilings, open kitchen and balcony off of the eating area highlight the large living and entertaining space that this unit has to offer. Wood laminate flooring throughout the living space with carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a renovated master shower and the walk-in closet offers custom built-ins to help stay organized and maximize the efficiency of the space. There is a laundry room just off the kitchen with plenty of storage. The unit also offers a one-car detached garage. Access to the community pool as well as the Foothill Ranch Community Center and Pool.