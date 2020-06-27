14 Rue De Nicole

Amenities
This super cute detached home in Foothill Ranch - Home has a beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white stylish shaker cabinets. The living room is bright and open with vaulted ceilings. & fireplace. Upstairs, the master suite is spacious with dual vanity en-suite bathroom. The two car garage with direct access is extremely safe. The Brittany community includes a pool and spa as well! Award winning schools, quick access to freeways, shopping and entertainment. Schedule an appointment today at www.hcmpm.com
(RLNE5733143)