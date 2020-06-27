14 Rue De Nicole

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

This super cute detached home in Foothill Ranch - Home has a beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white stylish shaker cabinets. The living room is bright and open with vaulted ceilings. & fireplace. Upstairs, the master suite is spacious with dual vanity en-suite bathroom. The two car garage with direct access is extremely safe. The Brittany community includes a pool and spa as well! Award winning schools, quick access to freeways, shopping and entertainment. Schedule an appointment today at www.hcmpm.com



(RLNE5733143)