Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single family home in the heart of Foothill Ranch community. This wonderful home is light and bright and has high ceilings, plantation shutters, wood floors through out, cozy fire place in the living room, granite counters and 2 car garage.

All bedrooms are upstairs, low maintenance turf in the front yard and includes a new washer and dryer set.