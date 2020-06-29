109 Chaumont Circle

Amenities

FOOTHILL RANCH CARRIAGE UNIT--no one above or below. This SALERNO CONDO offers REMODELED BATHROOMS with beautiful custom accent tile, new vanities, solid surface counters, new lighting, new tile floors and more. Enjoy your PATIO year round and cozy up to your FIREPLACE during the cooler months. Convenient INSIDE LAUNDRY make wash, dry, fold and repeat, easy breezy (washer and dryer included). WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS in the living area and bedrooms are clean and pristine. You'll be happy with the AMPLE STORAGE: an owner's suite WALK-IN CLOSET, secondary bedroom has a larger closet, and the ATTACHED GARAGE is extra deep, providing even more storage. All this located in the great community of Foothill Ranch which offers award winning schools, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park with hiking and biking trails, and multiple nearby parks.