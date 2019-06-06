1046 portola oaks dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool

This luxurious home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathroom plus den. It’s perfect for multi-generational families! You can enjoy fresh breezes in the adjacent patio.

The gourmet kitchen has a large island, and multiple cabinets so everything will stay nice and neat. The second floor master bedroom features two walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate enclosed shower. In addition, there is another suite on the second floor. Located in a gated community with recreation center, pool, hiking trails, playground, and dog park.