Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

1046 portola oaks dr

1046 Portola Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Portola Oaks Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
This luxurious home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathroom plus den. It’s perfect for multi-generational families! You can enjoy fresh breezes in the adjacent patio. 
The gourmet kitchen has a large island, and multiple cabinets so everything will stay nice and neat. The second floor master bedroom features two walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate enclosed shower. In addition, there is another suite on the second floor. Located in a gated community with recreation center, pool, hiking trails, playground, and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1046 portola oaks dr have any available units?
1046 portola oaks dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 1046 portola oaks dr have?
Some of 1046 portola oaks dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 portola oaks dr currently offering any rent specials?
1046 portola oaks dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 portola oaks dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 portola oaks dr is pet friendly.
Does 1046 portola oaks dr offer parking?
No, 1046 portola oaks dr does not offer parking.
Does 1046 portola oaks dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 portola oaks dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 portola oaks dr have a pool?
Yes, 1046 portola oaks dr has a pool.
Does 1046 portola oaks dr have accessible units?
No, 1046 portola oaks dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 portola oaks dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 portola oaks dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 portola oaks dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 portola oaks dr does not have units with air conditioning.

