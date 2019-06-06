All apartments in Lake Forest
104 Anacapa Court

Location

104 Anacapa Court, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Super Rare Two Car Attached Garage Condo ~ Foothill Ranch Vineyards Town-Home Style Condo with New Interior Paint and Waterproof Vinyl Flooring, Newer Carpeting ~ just Steps to the Community Pool & Spa. Outstanding Floor Plan with Great Use of Space Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace (room for wall mounted big screen TV), Dining Room, Spacious Kitchen. Master Bedroom is Large and the Master Bathroom has an Oval Tub/Shower Combination & Walk-In Closet. Full Size Laundry Area in Upstairs Hallway is a Big Plus Along with the Two Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. There is an Upstairs Balcony off the 2nd Bedroom and a Front Yard Patio for the BBQ and Entertaining. Don't forget that it's close to the community pool & spa. Priced below market to lease quickly - sorry, No Pets !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Anacapa Court have any available units?
104 Anacapa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 104 Anacapa Court have?
Some of 104 Anacapa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Anacapa Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Anacapa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Anacapa Court pet-friendly?
No, 104 Anacapa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 104 Anacapa Court offer parking?
Yes, 104 Anacapa Court offers parking.
Does 104 Anacapa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Anacapa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Anacapa Court have a pool?
Yes, 104 Anacapa Court has a pool.
Does 104 Anacapa Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Anacapa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Anacapa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Anacapa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Anacapa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Anacapa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
