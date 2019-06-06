104 Anacapa Court

Amenities

Super Rare Two Car Attached Garage Condo ~ Foothill Ranch Vineyards Town-Home Style Condo with New Interior Paint and Waterproof Vinyl Flooring, Newer Carpeting ~ just Steps to the Community Pool & Spa. Outstanding Floor Plan with Great Use of Space Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace (room for wall mounted big screen TV), Dining Room, Spacious Kitchen. Master Bedroom is Large and the Master Bathroom has an Oval Tub/Shower Combination & Walk-In Closet. Full Size Laundry Area in Upstairs Hallway is a Big Plus Along with the Two Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. There is an Upstairs Balcony off the 2nd Bedroom and a Front Yard Patio for the BBQ and Entertaining. Don't forget that it's close to the community pool & spa. Priced below market to lease quickly - sorry, No Pets !!!