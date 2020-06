Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wonderful location single family house at Baker Ranch community in the Lake Forest. The home includes 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a powder room for guests. Fully upgraded inside with all the furniture and appliances you need. Open kitchen to the big living room. Huge master bedroom and master bath, with walk-in closet and tub. Big deck on the top of California room. Professional designed landscaping for both front and back yard. The house is right next to the park, so we can see the beautiful park view everyday. There are three clubs with swimming pool in the community. This house could be your best choice.