959 Calle Aragon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub

Ground Level, NO STAIRS , 2 Bedrooms , 2 Bathrooms. LAUNDRY INSIDE , NEWER Oven, Range, Hood. Wood & Tile Floors, Casa Contenta model, close to carport. Walk to Clubhouse One.

Laguna Woods Village has 3 Fitness Centers, World Class Golf & Clubhouse Plus 7 other Clubhouses. 5 Swimming pools, 4 Hot tubs, Library, PC and MAC Centers, Digital Photo Lab, Video Studio, Woodworking shop, Ceramics, Jewelry making, Sewing room, Lapidary , Art ( Painting ) Studio , Billiards, Bocce, Lawn Bowling , Equestrian Center ( Ride a horse for $6 ) , & Local Bus service. Basic Cable TV , Water, Trash & Sewer service included.