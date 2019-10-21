All apartments in Laguna Woods
959 Calle Aragon
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:27 PM

959 Calle Aragon

959 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
Location

959 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Ground Level, NO STAIRS , 2 Bedrooms , 2 Bathrooms. LAUNDRY INSIDE , NEWER Oven, Range, Hood. Wood & Tile Floors, Casa Contenta model, close to carport. Walk to Clubhouse One.
Laguna Woods Village has 3 Fitness Centers, World Class Golf & Clubhouse Plus 7 other Clubhouses. 5 Swimming pools, 4 Hot tubs, Library, PC and MAC Centers, Digital Photo Lab, Video Studio, Woodworking shop, Ceramics, Jewelry making, Sewing room, Lapidary , Art ( Painting ) Studio , Billiards, Bocce, Lawn Bowling , Equestrian Center ( Ride a horse for $6 ) , & Local Bus service. Basic Cable TV , Water, Trash & Sewer service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Calle Aragon have any available units?
959 Calle Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 959 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 959 Calle Aragon's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
959 Calle Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 959 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 959 Calle Aragon offer parking?
Yes, 959 Calle Aragon offers parking.
Does 959 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 959 Calle Aragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Calle Aragon have a pool?
Yes, 959 Calle Aragon has a pool.
Does 959 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 959 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 959 Calle Aragon has units with dishwashers.
Does 959 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 959 Calle Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.
