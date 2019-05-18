All apartments in Laguna Woods
281 Avenida Carmel
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

281 Avenida Carmel

281 Avenida Carmel · No Longer Available
Location

281 Avenida Carmel, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Lovely Cadiz Model on 2nd floor on the right corner of the building. Beautiful sun-bath patio right off the living room and upgraded double pane window.
Very quiet loation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Avenida Carmel have any available units?
281 Avenida Carmel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
Is 281 Avenida Carmel currently offering any rent specials?
281 Avenida Carmel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Avenida Carmel pet-friendly?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel offer parking?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not offer parking.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have a pool?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not have a pool.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have accessible units?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not have units with air conditioning.
