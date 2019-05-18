Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 281 Avenida Carmel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
281 Avenida Carmel
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
281 Avenida Carmel
281 Avenida Carmel
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
281 Avenida Carmel, Laguna Woods, CA 92637
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely Cadiz Model on 2nd floor on the right corner of the building. Beautiful sun-bath patio right off the living room and upgraded double pane window.
Very quiet loation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have any available units?
281 Avenida Carmel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Woods, CA
.
Is 281 Avenida Carmel currently offering any rent specials?
281 Avenida Carmel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Avenida Carmel pet-friendly?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods
.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel offer parking?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not offer parking.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have a pool?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not have a pool.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have accessible units?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Avenida Carmel have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 Avenida Carmel does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Laguna Woods 1 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Carlsbad, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Perris, CA
North Tustin, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CA
Compton, CA
Temple City, CA
Montebello, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Temescal Valley, CA
Walnut, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
Lakeland Village, CA
Duarte, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College