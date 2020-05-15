78 Largo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Condo in Laguna Niguel With Vaulted Ceilings and Large Patio - This well maintained, two story condo has an open, great room floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Outdoor living is also provided with two decks (one nestled among the trees and the other is like a roof top deck with distant views). The loft is the second bedroom with a large patio and full bath. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Newer washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances as well. Oh and the beach only minutes away! Visit our website at genuinemanaged.com for more information



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3496796)