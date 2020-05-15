All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 78 Largo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
78 Largo Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

78 Largo Street

78 Largo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

78 Largo Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Condo in Laguna Niguel With Vaulted Ceilings and Large Patio - This well maintained, two story condo has an open, great room floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Outdoor living is also provided with two decks (one nestled among the trees and the other is like a roof top deck with distant views). The loft is the second bedroom with a large patio and full bath. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Newer washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances as well. Oh and the beach only minutes away! Visit our website at genuinemanaged.com for more information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3496796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Largo Street have any available units?
78 Largo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Largo Street have?
Some of 78 Largo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Largo Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 Largo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Largo Street pet-friendly?
No, 78 Largo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 78 Largo Street offer parking?
Yes, 78 Largo Street offers parking.
Does 78 Largo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Largo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Largo Street have a pool?
Yes, 78 Largo Street has a pool.
Does 78 Largo Street have accessible units?
No, 78 Largo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Largo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Largo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego