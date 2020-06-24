71 Grenada Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Shows like a model, this magnificent Crystal Cay condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the best locations in Crystal Cay. Located on the top level, no one above or below this unit. Living room with brand new laminated wood flooring (pictures show carpet flooring but landlord is in the process of changing the flooring) and travertine fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless appliances opens to living room, granite counter tops. Newer Travertine flooring in the kitchen and nook area, remodeled bathrooms with newer cabinets and granite counter tops, master bedroom with high ceiling and a large walk-in closet, stackable washer/dryer inside the unit, skylight in kitchen, open floor plan. Plantation Shutters throughout. One assigned carport with storage area and one extra space in unassigned and open space area with permit. Walking distance to shopping areas, short drive to entertainment centers and freeways. Great school district.