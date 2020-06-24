All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 71 Grenada Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
71 Grenada Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

71 Grenada Street

71 Grenada Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

71 Grenada Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Shows like a model, this magnificent Crystal Cay condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the best locations in Crystal Cay. Located on the top level, no one above or below this unit. Living room with brand new laminated wood flooring (pictures show carpet flooring but landlord is in the process of changing the flooring) and travertine fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless appliances opens to living room, granite counter tops. Newer Travertine flooring in the kitchen and nook area, remodeled bathrooms with newer cabinets and granite counter tops, master bedroom with high ceiling and a large walk-in closet, stackable washer/dryer inside the unit, skylight in kitchen, open floor plan. Plantation Shutters throughout. One assigned carport with storage area and one extra space in unassigned and open space area with permit. Walking distance to shopping areas, short drive to entertainment centers and freeways. Great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Grenada Street have any available units?
71 Grenada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Grenada Street have?
Some of 71 Grenada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Grenada Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Grenada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Grenada Street pet-friendly?
No, 71 Grenada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 71 Grenada Street offer parking?
Yes, 71 Grenada Street offers parking.
Does 71 Grenada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Grenada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Grenada Street have a pool?
No, 71 Grenada Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 Grenada Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Grenada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Grenada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Grenada Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego