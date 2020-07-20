All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:33 AM

7 Searidge

7 Searidge · No Longer Available
Location

7 Searidge, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Custom Ocean View Estate nestled on a cul-de-sac located in the exclusive 24-hour Guard Gated Community of Bear Brand Ranch. Enjoy this amazing landscaped 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom 4 car garage with cozy seating area in every bedroom. Admire ocean views from all levels equipped with sound system, media room, two separate staircases to the second level, self-cleaning operable skylights & complete home gym with separate entrance. Master retreat located in a separate wing with private balcony & fireplace along with his & hers walk-in closets. Kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, Subzero refrigeration, pantry & custom wine cellar with 100 year old hemlock interior. Entertainer guests with ocean view backyard, pool/spa, BBQ, fire pit and covered dining area. Luxuriate in this exceptional Estate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Searidge have any available units?
7 Searidge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Searidge have?
Some of 7 Searidge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Searidge currently offering any rent specials?
7 Searidge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Searidge pet-friendly?
No, 7 Searidge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 7 Searidge offer parking?
Yes, 7 Searidge offers parking.
Does 7 Searidge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Searidge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Searidge have a pool?
Yes, 7 Searidge has a pool.
Does 7 Searidge have accessible units?
No, 7 Searidge does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Searidge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Searidge has units with dishwashers.
