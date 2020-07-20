7 Searidge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Custom Ocean View Estate nestled on a cul-de-sac located in the exclusive 24-hour Guard Gated Community of Bear Brand Ranch. Enjoy this amazing landscaped 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom 4 car garage with cozy seating area in every bedroom. Admire ocean views from all levels equipped with sound system, media room, two separate staircases to the second level, self-cleaning operable skylights & complete home gym with separate entrance. Master retreat located in a separate wing with private balcony & fireplace along with his & hers walk-in closets. Kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, Subzero refrigeration, pantry & custom wine cellar with 100 year old hemlock interior. Entertainer guests with ocean view backyard, pool/spa, BBQ, fire pit and covered dining area. Luxuriate in this exceptional Estate!