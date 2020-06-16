All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 67 Grenada Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
67 Grenada Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:01 AM

67 Grenada Street

67 Grenada Street · (949) 872-0098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

67 Grenada Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 166 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
pool
guest parking
One level, ground floor 2BD/2BA home with a refrigerator and newer washer/dryer included! This updated unit is nestled in a quiet spot on the canyon side of the Crystal Cay complex just steps away from walking trails. Feel the ocean breezes and listen to waterfall sounds from the serene fountain located just outside your front door. Upon entering the home, you're greeted by tile floors throughout, a living room with a cozy stacked stone gas fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to a quaint front patio. The bright white kitchen is illuminated with recessed lighting and has gorgeous granite countertops, a Grohe faucet, Franke sink, built-in microwave, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. A double door entrance leads you to a large bedroom featuring a huge closet with custom built-ins and mirrored doors. Another bedroom door leads you out to the hallway where you'll find the stackable washer/dryer and a full bathroom. Step into the master suite featuring an even bigger closet with custom built-ins and mirrored doors, a separate vanity area, a full bathroom and a generous sized private outdoor patio. Your covered parking spot with extra storage space is just around the corner (Carport #757) and plenty of guest parking spaces are nearby. Community has 2 pools/2 spas, a dog park (one small dog would be considered, but no cats) and is centrally located near shopping, beaches, freeways and the toll-road. Make this quaint coastal abode yours and stay at home in style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Grenada Street have any available units?
67 Grenada Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Grenada Street have?
Some of 67 Grenada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Grenada Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 Grenada Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Grenada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Grenada Street is pet friendly.
Does 67 Grenada Street offer parking?
Yes, 67 Grenada Street does offer parking.
Does 67 Grenada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Grenada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Grenada Street have a pool?
Yes, 67 Grenada Street has a pool.
Does 67 Grenada Street have accessible units?
No, 67 Grenada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Grenada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Grenada Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 67 Grenada Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity