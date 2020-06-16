67 Grenada Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport dog park parking pool guest parking

One level, ground floor 2BD/2BA home with a refrigerator and newer washer/dryer included! This updated unit is nestled in a quiet spot on the canyon side of the Crystal Cay complex just steps away from walking trails. Feel the ocean breezes and listen to waterfall sounds from the serene fountain located just outside your front door. Upon entering the home, you're greeted by tile floors throughout, a living room with a cozy stacked stone gas fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to a quaint front patio. The bright white kitchen is illuminated with recessed lighting and has gorgeous granite countertops, a Grohe faucet, Franke sink, built-in microwave, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. A double door entrance leads you to a large bedroom featuring a huge closet with custom built-ins and mirrored doors. Another bedroom door leads you out to the hallway where you'll find the stackable washer/dryer and a full bathroom. Step into the master suite featuring an even bigger closet with custom built-ins and mirrored doors, a separate vanity area, a full bathroom and a generous sized private outdoor patio. Your covered parking spot with extra storage space is just around the corner (Carport #757) and plenty of guest parking spaces are nearby. Community has 2 pools/2 spas, a dog park (one small dog would be considered, but no cats) and is centrally located near shopping, beaches, freeways and the toll-road. Make this quaint coastal abode yours and stay at home in style!