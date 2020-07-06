All apartments in Laguna Niguel
66 Marseille

66 Marseille · No Longer Available
Location

66 Marseille, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great floor plan with two master suites with one on main level! Both include full beautiful baths and a nice walk in closet. Home also includes a powder room, beautiful panoramic views of hills, city lights and gorgeous sunrises, a huge bonus room with built in desk area and fireplace, private gated front patio as well as two decks to enjoy the serene setting this home offers. High vaulted ceilings with skylight in dining room that opens to living area with cozy fireplace and wet bar, wood grain ceramic flooring, dual pane windows, shutters through out. The kitchen is nicely upgraded with granite counter tops, newer appliances, in kitchen eating area, a slider opening to front courtyard with fountain and convenient laundry and direct garage access. You will love the Laguna Sur lifestyle with fresh ocean air and breezes, guard gated entry, tennis courts, pools (one of which is close by for your convenience) spas and really nice walking paths to enjoy the panoramic ocean and hill views! For your private showing please give Debi a call at (949) 697-9747.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Marseille have any available units?
66 Marseille doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Marseille have?
Some of 66 Marseille's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Marseille currently offering any rent specials?
66 Marseille is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Marseille pet-friendly?
No, 66 Marseille is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 66 Marseille offer parking?
Yes, 66 Marseille offers parking.
Does 66 Marseille have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Marseille does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Marseille have a pool?
Yes, 66 Marseille has a pool.
Does 66 Marseille have accessible units?
No, 66 Marseille does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Marseille have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Marseille does not have units with dishwashers.

