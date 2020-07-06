66 Marseille

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Great floor plan with two master suites with one on main level! Both include full beautiful baths and a nice walk in closet. Home also includes a powder room, beautiful panoramic views of hills, city lights and gorgeous sunrises, a huge bonus room with built in desk area and fireplace, private gated front patio as well as two decks to enjoy the serene setting this home offers. High vaulted ceilings with skylight in dining room that opens to living area with cozy fireplace and wet bar, wood grain ceramic flooring, dual pane windows, shutters through out. The kitchen is nicely upgraded with granite counter tops, newer appliances, in kitchen eating area, a slider opening to front courtyard with fountain and convenient laundry and direct garage access. You will love the Laguna Sur lifestyle with fresh ocean air and breezes, guard gated entry, tennis courts, pools (one of which is close by for your convenience) spas and really nice walking paths to enjoy the panoramic ocean and hill views! For your private showing please give Debi a call at (949) 697-9747.