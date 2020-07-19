All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 6 Pointe Reyes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
6 Pointe Reyes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Pointe Reyes

6 Pointe Reyes · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6 Pointe Reyes, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous turnkey home in great neighborhood. End unit on culdesac street located in the prestigious Niguel Pointe community with pool, spa, private tennis courts, and within walking distance to hiking and biking trails--and minutes to the beach! High ceilings, Newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge master suite with very large bathroom area, and two closets. Distressed faux-hardwood flooring throughout most of the downstairs level. Half bath downstairs, and fireplace in living room. Large patio area with gate to greenbelt. Two car garage with lots of storage. This is a very well maintained home that shows pride of ownership, and will go quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Pointe Reyes have any available units?
6 Pointe Reyes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Pointe Reyes have?
Some of 6 Pointe Reyes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Pointe Reyes currently offering any rent specials?
6 Pointe Reyes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Pointe Reyes pet-friendly?
No, 6 Pointe Reyes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 6 Pointe Reyes offer parking?
Yes, 6 Pointe Reyes offers parking.
Does 6 Pointe Reyes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Pointe Reyes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Pointe Reyes have a pool?
Yes, 6 Pointe Reyes has a pool.
Does 6 Pointe Reyes have accessible units?
No, 6 Pointe Reyes does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Pointe Reyes have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Pointe Reyes does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego