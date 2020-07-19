6 Pointe Reyes

Amenities

Gorgeous turnkey home in great neighborhood. End unit on culdesac street located in the prestigious Niguel Pointe community with pool, spa, private tennis courts, and within walking distance to hiking and biking trails--and minutes to the beach! High ceilings, Newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge master suite with very large bathroom area, and two closets. Distressed faux-hardwood flooring throughout most of the downstairs level. Half bath downstairs, and fireplace in living room. Large patio area with gate to greenbelt. Two car garage with lots of storage. This is a very well maintained home that shows pride of ownership, and will go quickly.