51 Coronado Pointe

Amenities

hot tub fireplace bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

This beautiful home is located in the desirable guard gated community of Coronado Pointe. The property has spectacular, unobstructed ocean and canyon views, an open floor plan, a large master suite and three additional bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. The sprawling gourmet kitchen has a walk-in pantry, built-in refrigerator and oversized center island opening onto the large family room with an inviting fireplace and wet bar with wine refrigerator. A formal dining room and living room overlook the spacious backyard. The rear grounds provide a peaceful retreat with sweeping ocean and canyon views, a built-in barbecue center and private spa. To schedule a private showing, please contact Ron Millar at 949.233.8080.