Laguna Niguel, CA
51 Coronado Pointe
51 Coronado Pointe

Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

51 Coronado Pointe, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit West

Amenities

hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
This beautiful home is located in the desirable guard gated community of Coronado Pointe. The property has spectacular, unobstructed ocean and canyon views, an open floor plan, a large master suite and three additional bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. The sprawling gourmet kitchen has a walk-in pantry, built-in refrigerator and oversized center island opening onto the large family room with an inviting fireplace and wet bar with wine refrigerator. A formal dining room and living room overlook the spacious backyard. The rear grounds provide a peaceful retreat with sweeping ocean and canyon views, a built-in barbecue center and private spa. To schedule a private showing, please contact Ron Millar at 949.233.8080.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Coronado Pointe have any available units?
51 Coronado Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Coronado Pointe have?
Some of 51 Coronado Pointe's amenities include hot tub, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Coronado Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
51 Coronado Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Coronado Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 51 Coronado Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 51 Coronado Pointe offer parking?
No, 51 Coronado Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 51 Coronado Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Coronado Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Coronado Pointe have a pool?
No, 51 Coronado Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 51 Coronado Pointe have accessible units?
No, 51 Coronado Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Coronado Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Coronado Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
