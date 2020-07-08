All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

5 Windham Lane

5 Windham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5 Windham Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
The house is fully remodeled and move-in ready. Future owners can move in immediately after the close of escrow.
Welcome home to your own little piece of paradise complete with a pool and spa!
If you enjoy privacy, ocean breezes, brand new floors, new bathrooms, your own private pool, new plumbing, and new paint- I have your dream home!!! 5 Windham Lane in the guard-gated community of Ocean Ranch is patiently waiting to host its new owners. Situated on an impressive 12,584 sqft corner lot, this 4 bedrooms | 4.5 bathrooms and a large bonus room or office 4245 sqft home completely remodeled, the dream kitchen is just waiting for its first family dinner, complete with a SubZero refrigerator and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Ocean Ranch has amenities that are impeccably maintained- a community pool, kiddie pool, sport court, and playground. Come see why this can be your forever home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Windham Lane have any available units?
5 Windham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Windham Lane have?
Some of 5 Windham Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Windham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Windham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Windham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Windham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 5 Windham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Windham Lane offers parking.
Does 5 Windham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Windham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Windham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5 Windham Lane has a pool.
Does 5 Windham Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Windham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Windham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Windham Lane has units with dishwashers.

