Amenities

The house is fully remodeled and move-in ready. Future owners can move in immediately after the close of escrow.

Welcome home to your own little piece of paradise complete with a pool and spa!

If you enjoy privacy, ocean breezes, brand new floors, new bathrooms, your own private pool, new plumbing, and new paint- I have your dream home!!! 5 Windham Lane in the guard-gated community of Ocean Ranch is patiently waiting to host its new owners. Situated on an impressive 12,584 sqft corner lot, this 4 bedrooms | 4.5 bathrooms and a large bonus room or office 4245 sqft home completely remodeled, the dream kitchen is just waiting for its first family dinner, complete with a SubZero refrigerator and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Ocean Ranch has amenities that are impeccably maintained- a community pool, kiddie pool, sport court, and playground. Come see why this can be your forever home!!