35 Laguna Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Smashing renovated home in gated community on single loaded street with no thru traffic. This beauty has no homes directly behind with beautiful green grassy area and lovely vegetation. Great open view space. Step into this bi-level home with stunning custom lite Birch wood staircase with matching flooring thru out this beauty! All white kitchen, large center island with butcher block counter tops. Newer appliances and brand new stainless steel refrigerator. This Chris Able designed home has windows everywhere with tons of light streaming in. Grand living room with high beam ceilings, custom tiled fireplace. Dining room is wonderful with tons of windows over looking large upper deck and magnificent view! Step up to the office or family room area with out door deck and full bath. Lower levels includes huge master sweet with custom fireplace and huge walk-in closet and double doors to private deck and yard area. Master bath is also very large with separate tub and walk-in shower, his and her sinks. Second bedroom has it's own private bath and also very spacious. Beautifully furnished, all white paint thru out. Simply a stunning home!