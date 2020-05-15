All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

35 Laguna Woods Drive

35 Laguna Woods Drive · (949) 370-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Laguna Woods Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2582 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Smashing renovated home in gated community on single loaded street with no thru traffic. This beauty has no homes directly behind with beautiful green grassy area and lovely vegetation. Great open view space. Step into this bi-level home with stunning custom lite Birch wood staircase with matching flooring thru out this beauty! All white kitchen, large center island with butcher block counter tops. Newer appliances and brand new stainless steel refrigerator. This Chris Able designed home has windows everywhere with tons of light streaming in. Grand living room with high beam ceilings, custom tiled fireplace. Dining room is wonderful with tons of windows over looking large upper deck and magnificent view! Step up to the office or family room area with out door deck and full bath. Lower levels includes huge master sweet with custom fireplace and huge walk-in closet and double doors to private deck and yard area. Master bath is also very large with separate tub and walk-in shower, his and her sinks. Second bedroom has it's own private bath and also very spacious. Beautifully furnished, all white paint thru out. Simply a stunning home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Laguna Woods Drive have any available units?
35 Laguna Woods Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Laguna Woods Drive have?
Some of 35 Laguna Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Laguna Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35 Laguna Woods Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Laguna Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35 Laguna Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 35 Laguna Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 35 Laguna Woods Drive does offer parking.
Does 35 Laguna Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Laguna Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Laguna Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 35 Laguna Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 35 Laguna Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 35 Laguna Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Laguna Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Laguna Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
