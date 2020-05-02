All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 32 Aruba Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
32 Aruba Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

32 Aruba Street

32 Aruba Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

32 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Stunningly gorgeous and completely & beautifully remodeled. This lovely 2-story town home is situated on a fantastic private end unit location. It's freshly painted & has custom plantation shutters throughout. Spectacular kitchen has been fully remodeled with granite counter tops, brand new cabinets, new sink, new faucet, new microwave oven, new dishwasher, new stove & custom lighting. The entire first floor is covered with beautiful travertine tiles. The stairs and second floor are covered with beautiful vinyl laminate flooring. Master suite has also been fully remodeled with all brand new gorgeous bath & new carpeting. The bath on the main floor is also remodeled. Fridge, washer & dryer are included. Walk to the community pool. Only minutes from Dana Point harbor, schools, parks, shops, fine dining & much more. Hurry, it will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Aruba Street have any available units?
32 Aruba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Aruba Street have?
Some of 32 Aruba Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Aruba Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Aruba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Aruba Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 Aruba Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 32 Aruba Street offer parking?
No, 32 Aruba Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 Aruba Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Aruba Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Aruba Street have a pool?
Yes, 32 Aruba Street has a pool.
Does 32 Aruba Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Aruba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Aruba Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Aruba Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego