32 Aruba Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stunningly gorgeous and completely & beautifully remodeled. This lovely 2-story town home is situated on a fantastic private end unit location. It's freshly painted & has custom plantation shutters throughout. Spectacular kitchen has been fully remodeled with granite counter tops, brand new cabinets, new sink, new faucet, new microwave oven, new dishwasher, new stove & custom lighting. The entire first floor is covered with beautiful travertine tiles. The stairs and second floor are covered with beautiful vinyl laminate flooring. Master suite has also been fully remodeled with all brand new gorgeous bath & new carpeting. The bath on the main floor is also remodeled. Fridge, washer & dryer are included. Walk to the community pool. Only minutes from Dana Point harbor, schools, parks, shops, fine dining & much more. Hurry, it will not last.