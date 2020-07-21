All apartments in Laguna Niguel
31701 Crystal Sands Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

31701 Crystal Sands Drive

31701 Crystal Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31701 Crystal Sands Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JULY 27 1-4 PM. Privacy, outdoor entertaining and spectacular upstairs views in this exceptional, FULLY FURNISHED, Pacific Island Village 1 home. Situated on top of a coastal ridge, this property has captivating white water and coastline views from the bedrooms, as well as mountains and city lights views. This rare, 2-story property has 3 bedrooms PLUS an office (which could be used as a fourth/main floor bedroom), 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The kitchen has high-end stainless appliances, quartz counters, contemporary cabinetry with pull-outs and an open layout. The bathrooms have been remodeled in natural stone and neutral tile – a timeless look that exudes elegance. Other upgrades include crown molding, newer windows, plantation shutters and bi-fold patio doors that open up the living room to the enclosed yard. The back yard is fully enclosed, something hard to find in Pacific Island Village, and hardscaped with pavers and small artificial grass area. This home has a superior location with easy access to the front door and close proximity to the ocean. You will be just minutes from the beaches, El Niguel Country Club, great shops, restaurants and phenomenal schools. Wake up every morning to breathtaking views of the ocean and sailboats – this property has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31701 Crystal Sands Drive have any available units?
31701 Crystal Sands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31701 Crystal Sands Drive have?
Some of 31701 Crystal Sands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31701 Crystal Sands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31701 Crystal Sands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31701 Crystal Sands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31701 Crystal Sands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31701 Crystal Sands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31701 Crystal Sands Drive offers parking.
Does 31701 Crystal Sands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31701 Crystal Sands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31701 Crystal Sands Drive have a pool?
No, 31701 Crystal Sands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31701 Crystal Sands Drive have accessible units?
No, 31701 Crystal Sands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31701 Crystal Sands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31701 Crystal Sands Drive has units with dishwashers.
