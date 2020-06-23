All apartments in Laguna Niguel
30806 Calle Barbosa

30806 Calle Barbosa · No Longer Available
Location

30806 Calle Barbosa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Panoramic view home with open floor plan. Lots of Natural light. Views from Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen, Master bedroom and Backyard. Beautifully remodeled, Master Suite features barn doors to bathroom. Master bath has soaking tub, dual farmhouse sinks, walk-in shower with dual showerheads. Enjoy the view from your private Master Bedroom balcony. Two other bedrooms upstairs share with an adjoining bathroom. You will be inspired to cook in this contemporary kitchen with amazing view featuring stainless steel appliances and gas burning stove. It’s all about the view! Step outside to the flagstone backyard and enjoy the view. Less than 4 miles to Salt Creek Beach. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and 4th bedroom/den downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30806 Calle Barbosa have any available units?
30806 Calle Barbosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30806 Calle Barbosa have?
Some of 30806 Calle Barbosa's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30806 Calle Barbosa currently offering any rent specials?
30806 Calle Barbosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30806 Calle Barbosa pet-friendly?
No, 30806 Calle Barbosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30806 Calle Barbosa offer parking?
No, 30806 Calle Barbosa does not offer parking.
Does 30806 Calle Barbosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30806 Calle Barbosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30806 Calle Barbosa have a pool?
No, 30806 Calle Barbosa does not have a pool.
Does 30806 Calle Barbosa have accessible units?
No, 30806 Calle Barbosa does not have accessible units.
Does 30806 Calle Barbosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30806 Calle Barbosa has units with dishwashers.
