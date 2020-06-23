30806 Calle Barbosa

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Panoramic view home with open floor plan. Lots of Natural light. Views from Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen, Master bedroom and Backyard. Beautifully remodeled, Master Suite features barn doors to bathroom. Master bath has soaking tub, dual farmhouse sinks, walk-in shower with dual showerheads. Enjoy the view from your private Master Bedroom balcony. Two other bedrooms upstairs share with an adjoining bathroom. You will be inspired to cook in this contemporary kitchen with amazing view featuring stainless steel appliances and gas burning stove. It’s all about the view! Step outside to the flagstone backyard and enjoy the view. Less than 4 miles to Salt Creek Beach. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and 4th bedroom/den downstairs.