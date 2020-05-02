30361 Via Corona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Great location backs to greenbelt in this quaint community of El Niguel Terrace. Great court yard entry to this spacious townhouse (with a FULL driveway) that features beautiful stained glass front door, a LARGE open floor plan which offers living room with fireplace, formal dining, refreshment bar, two sets of French doors leading to a private backyard with relaxing private spa! Great kitchen with lots of granite counters, plenty of cabinetry and counter space, adjacent to the kitchen is the family room with French doors to side sitting area. Huge and private master suite with sitting area plus fireplace and sunny balcony! Spacious secondary bedrooms located on the opposite wing of the home along with upstairs laundry room! Convenient shopping, entertainment & restaurants and just minutes to the best beaches, Dana Point Harbor, and Laguna Beach. Call Darel or Evi Rosen to see this great home! (949) 370-6211