Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

30361 Via Corona

30361 via Corona · No Longer Available
Location

30361 via Corona, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Great location backs to greenbelt in this quaint community of El Niguel Terrace. Great court yard entry to this spacious townhouse (with a FULL driveway) that features beautiful stained glass front door, a LARGE open floor plan which offers living room with fireplace, formal dining, refreshment bar, two sets of French doors leading to a private backyard with relaxing private spa! Great kitchen with lots of granite counters, plenty of cabinetry and counter space, adjacent to the kitchen is the family room with French doors to side sitting area. Huge and private master suite with sitting area plus fireplace and sunny balcony! Spacious secondary bedrooms located on the opposite wing of the home along with upstairs laundry room! Convenient shopping, entertainment & restaurants and just minutes to the best beaches, Dana Point Harbor, and Laguna Beach. Call Darel or Evi Rosen to see this great home! (949) 370-6211

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30361 Via Corona have any available units?
30361 Via Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30361 Via Corona have?
Some of 30361 Via Corona's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30361 Via Corona currently offering any rent specials?
30361 Via Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30361 Via Corona pet-friendly?
No, 30361 Via Corona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30361 Via Corona offer parking?
Yes, 30361 Via Corona offers parking.
Does 30361 Via Corona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30361 Via Corona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30361 Via Corona have a pool?
No, 30361 Via Corona does not have a pool.
Does 30361 Via Corona have accessible units?
No, 30361 Via Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 30361 Via Corona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30361 Via Corona has units with dishwashers.
