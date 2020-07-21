All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

30061 Whitecap, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL, IMMACULATE, BRIGHT & AIRY, UPGRADED, spacious detached two story home, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. New plumbing, new flooring & newly painted. Spacious living room & vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, recessed LED lights, newly painted designer colors. Master suite has dual sinks, granite counter top, upgraded designer shower & fixtures, walk-in closet. Multiple closets with organizers; 1 room has built-in desk, drawers, & cabinets. Designer baths, newer laminate & tile flooring, new carpets on 2nd floor. Come and see additional upgraded items. Energy efficient newer dual pane windows, & sliding glass door, plantation shutters, wood blinds in bedrooms; inside laundry room; backyard: nice size, fully enclosed, gated; drought tolerant landscape, low maintenance front & backyard. Direct access to garage. Located in the Sterling Niguel community with access to association tennis courts, basketball courts, community parks, and playgrounds. Quiet location close to shopping, restaurants, 4 miles from the beach & within walking distance to Blue Ribbon Schools. INCLUDES refrigerator, washer & dryer, although can use your own if desired. Requirements:Good credit, proof of income sufficient to support rent; credit reports must be pulled by owner, all occupants 18yrs & older must complete application .Pets:some breed restrictions. Contact 949.534-2628 for more details & appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30061 Whitecap have any available units?
30061 Whitecap doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30061 Whitecap have?
Some of 30061 Whitecap's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30061 Whitecap currently offering any rent specials?
30061 Whitecap is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30061 Whitecap pet-friendly?
Yes, 30061 Whitecap is pet friendly.
Does 30061 Whitecap offer parking?
Yes, 30061 Whitecap offers parking.
Does 30061 Whitecap have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30061 Whitecap offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30061 Whitecap have a pool?
No, 30061 Whitecap does not have a pool.
Does 30061 Whitecap have accessible units?
No, 30061 Whitecap does not have accessible units.
Does 30061 Whitecap have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30061 Whitecap has units with dishwashers.
