30061 Whitecap

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL, IMMACULATE, BRIGHT & AIRY, UPGRADED, spacious detached two story home, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. New plumbing, new flooring & newly painted. Spacious living room & vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, recessed LED lights, newly painted designer colors. Master suite has dual sinks, granite counter top, upgraded designer shower & fixtures, walk-in closet. Multiple closets with organizers; 1 room has built-in desk, drawers, & cabinets. Designer baths, newer laminate & tile flooring, new carpets on 2nd floor. Come and see additional upgraded items. Energy efficient newer dual pane windows, & sliding glass door, plantation shutters, wood blinds in bedrooms; inside laundry room; backyard: nice size, fully enclosed, gated; drought tolerant landscape, low maintenance front & backyard. Direct access to garage. Located in the Sterling Niguel community with access to association tennis courts, basketball courts, community parks, and playgrounds. Quiet location close to shopping, restaurants, 4 miles from the beach & within walking distance to Blue Ribbon Schools. INCLUDES refrigerator, washer & dryer, although can use your own if desired. Requirements:Good credit, proof of income sufficient to support rent; credit reports must be pulled by owner, all occupants 18yrs & older must complete application .Pets:some breed restrictions. Contact 949.534-2628 for more details & appointment to view.