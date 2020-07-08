All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29762 Running Deer Lane
29762 Running Deer Lane

29762 Running Deer Ln · No Longer Available
Location

29762 Running Deer Ln, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW!! A MODERN SHOWPLACE not to be missed. Custom double doors open to the ultimate open living space - think New York loft. Polished concrete floors, vaulted ceilings, no walls and lots of natural light define the main living area. A long,sleek kitchen island takes center stage. Dark cabinets, white Cambria counters and new stainless steel appliances define the kitchen area. Bar seating, pull out drawers, "garage" for the microwave and an extra deep single bowl sink enhance the functionality of this space. The first floor also has two bedrooms (currently used as offices) as well a fully remodeled bath with a modern flair. A see through custom staircase with stainless steel rails and balusters is a work of art in itself and leads up to the master floor retreat area. The second floor consists of two rooms - a beautiful "dressing area" with custom cabinets and full bath as well as the master bedroom that is defined by a stunning chandelier that casts a romantic glow. Stunning views of hills/city lights can be enjoyed from the balcony. The master bath features a luxurious shower with a rain head fixture, vaulted ceiling, dual vanities and radiant heat in the floors. This home is close to beaches, shopping and freeway access. Pls note that pictures are from former owner - no longer same furniture. NO PETS - please do not ask.NOTE: Please note that the photos were taken when prior owner lived there - house is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29762 Running Deer Lane have any available units?
29762 Running Deer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29762 Running Deer Lane have?
Some of 29762 Running Deer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29762 Running Deer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29762 Running Deer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29762 Running Deer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29762 Running Deer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29762 Running Deer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29762 Running Deer Lane offers parking.
Does 29762 Running Deer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29762 Running Deer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29762 Running Deer Lane have a pool?
No, 29762 Running Deer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 29762 Running Deer Lane have accessible units?
No, 29762 Running Deer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29762 Running Deer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 29762 Running Deer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

