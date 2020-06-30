All apartments in Laguna Niguel
29582 Colebrook Drive

29582 Colebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29582 Colebrook Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Crown Valley Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely beautiful 3-Bed 2-Bath home on one of the best cul-de-sac streets in the area. Breathtaking Panoramic views of the Saddleback mountains, hills, trees, city lights. Incredible sunsets!. Completely remodeled with the finest touches. Custom glass and mahogany doors throughout, Travertine fireplace in living room, stone counters and custom fixtures in kitchen featuring gorgeous custom maple cabinets and Kitchenaide appliances. Both baths totally customized with beautiful granite and marble, added skylights, designer fixtures. Custom flooring throughout. On demand hot water and water conditioner. 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. Outside features flagstone pavers, bubbling fountain, beautiful landscaping and a raised deck to better enjoy the spectacular view. Fully plumbed for future gas BBQ. Don't miss this incredible property! Close to parks, Community pools, clubhouse, trails, and award winning schools! Pets under 25lbs are allowed. Sorry, no large pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29582 Colebrook Drive have any available units?
29582 Colebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29582 Colebrook Drive have?
Some of 29582 Colebrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29582 Colebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29582 Colebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29582 Colebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29582 Colebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29582 Colebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29582 Colebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 29582 Colebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29582 Colebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29582 Colebrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29582 Colebrook Drive has a pool.
Does 29582 Colebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 29582 Colebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29582 Colebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29582 Colebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
