29582 Colebrook Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely beautiful 3-Bed 2-Bath home on one of the best cul-de-sac streets in the area. Breathtaking Panoramic views of the Saddleback mountains, hills, trees, city lights. Incredible sunsets!. Completely remodeled with the finest touches. Custom glass and mahogany doors throughout, Travertine fireplace in living room, stone counters and custom fixtures in kitchen featuring gorgeous custom maple cabinets and Kitchenaide appliances. Both baths totally customized with beautiful granite and marble, added skylights, designer fixtures. Custom flooring throughout. On demand hot water and water conditioner. 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. Outside features flagstone pavers, bubbling fountain, beautiful landscaping and a raised deck to better enjoy the spectacular view. Fully plumbed for future gas BBQ. Don't miss this incredible property! Close to parks, Community pools, clubhouse, trails, and award winning schools! Pets under 25lbs are allowed. Sorry, no large pets.