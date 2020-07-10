All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29466 Port Royal Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29466 Port Royal Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

29466 Port Royal Way

29466 Port Royal Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

29466 Port Royal Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to your home with AWE INSPIRING VIEWS!!! Highly remodeled home with with jaw dropping PANORAMIC UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, VALLEY, CITY LIGHTS, and THE COAST awaits your savvy clients! Home boasts an open floor Plan with nice sized 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The Dramatic Sweeping Staircase takes you up to two secondary Bedrooms that share a beautifully remodeled bathroom with shower and new plumbing fixtures, a bright hallway that takes you to the separate wing where Master Suite and Retreat overlook the amazing views and offer a dual fireplace, a beautifully remodeled en-suite bath with frameless shower, new plumbing fixtures, and separate tub as well as a huge walking closet! Downstairs flooring is furnished with luxury wide laminate planks, a fully remodeled powder room, separate family room where you could create memories with loved ones, a gourmet kitchen that boasts new cabinets, subway tile, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Entertain your family and friends in the beautifully landscaped patio with the soothing water feature, and breath taking views. This beautiful home is located conveniently, across from the newly Remodeled Association Pool and Spa, and guest parking which is right out front. Located near the 2.8 Mile hiking trail, and close to the beautiful California Riviera with miles of sandy beaches, 5 star resorts, great shops and restaurants and blue ribbon schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29466 Port Royal Way have any available units?
29466 Port Royal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29466 Port Royal Way have?
Some of 29466 Port Royal Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29466 Port Royal Way currently offering any rent specials?
29466 Port Royal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29466 Port Royal Way pet-friendly?
No, 29466 Port Royal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29466 Port Royal Way offer parking?
Yes, 29466 Port Royal Way offers parking.
Does 29466 Port Royal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29466 Port Royal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29466 Port Royal Way have a pool?
Yes, 29466 Port Royal Way has a pool.
Does 29466 Port Royal Way have accessible units?
No, 29466 Port Royal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29466 Port Royal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29466 Port Royal Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Apartments
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego