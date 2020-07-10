29466 Port Royal Way

Amenities

Welcome to your home with AWE INSPIRING VIEWS!!! Highly remodeled home with with jaw dropping PANORAMIC UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, VALLEY, CITY LIGHTS, and THE COAST awaits your savvy clients! Home boasts an open floor Plan with nice sized 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The Dramatic Sweeping Staircase takes you up to two secondary Bedrooms that share a beautifully remodeled bathroom with shower and new plumbing fixtures, a bright hallway that takes you to the separate wing where Master Suite and Retreat overlook the amazing views and offer a dual fireplace, a beautifully remodeled en-suite bath with frameless shower, new plumbing fixtures, and separate tub as well as a huge walking closet! Downstairs flooring is furnished with luxury wide laminate planks, a fully remodeled powder room, separate family room where you could create memories with loved ones, a gourmet kitchen that boasts new cabinets, subway tile, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Entertain your family and friends in the beautifully landscaped patio with the soothing water feature, and breath taking views. This beautiful home is located conveniently, across from the newly Remodeled Association Pool and Spa, and guest parking which is right out front. Located near the 2.8 Mile hiking trail, and close to the beautiful California Riviera with miles of sandy beaches, 5 star resorts, great shops and restaurants and blue ribbon schools.