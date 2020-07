Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Enjoy single level living on this first floor condo with a view. Great floor plan with two bedrooms and two baths. Great location with nice size patio and a view. Direct access garage and an assigned carport. If you are looking for furnished or partially furnished you are in luck. Stacked washer/dryer and refrigerator are also included.