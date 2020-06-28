All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

28637 Via Reggio

28637 via Reggio · No Longer Available
Location

28637 via Reggio, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming single family detached home located in the quaint enclave of Reggio in Laguna Niguel Lake Area. Via Reggio is a small community of only 59 homes located on a "looped" street. This home features a combined formal living room/formal dining room and separate family room showcasing a fireplace. Breakfast nook has ample cabinets/desk area and also provides access through sliding glass door to backyard worthy of barbecuing and entertaining. Upstairs there is a loft at top of landing area, plus master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet. Both secondary bedrooms access a Jack-N-Jill bath. Two-car direct access garage, plus parking in full driveway. Weekly gardening services included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28637 Via Reggio have any available units?
28637 Via Reggio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28637 Via Reggio have?
Some of 28637 Via Reggio's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28637 Via Reggio currently offering any rent specials?
28637 Via Reggio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28637 Via Reggio pet-friendly?
No, 28637 Via Reggio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28637 Via Reggio offer parking?
Yes, 28637 Via Reggio offers parking.
Does 28637 Via Reggio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28637 Via Reggio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28637 Via Reggio have a pool?
No, 28637 Via Reggio does not have a pool.
Does 28637 Via Reggio have accessible units?
No, 28637 Via Reggio does not have accessible units.
Does 28637 Via Reggio have units with dishwashers?
No, 28637 Via Reggio does not have units with dishwashers.
