28637 Via Reggio

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming single family detached home located in the quaint enclave of Reggio in Laguna Niguel Lake Area. Via Reggio is a small community of only 59 homes located on a "looped" street. This home features a combined formal living room/formal dining room and separate family room showcasing a fireplace. Breakfast nook has ample cabinets/desk area and also provides access through sliding glass door to backyard worthy of barbecuing and entertaining. Upstairs there is a loft at top of landing area, plus master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet. Both secondary bedrooms access a Jack-N-Jill bath. Two-car direct access garage, plus parking in full driveway. Weekly gardening services included in lease.