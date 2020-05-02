All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28511 Rancho Grande.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28511 Rancho Grande
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

28511 Rancho Grande

28511 Rancho Grande · (949) 697-0364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28511 Rancho Grande, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Please call or text with any questions. Patrick Jouanel c: (949) 697-0364 - Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Executive Spacious Home in the prestigious tract of Rancho Niguel Sonterra. Bright and Airy 4 bedrooms, three baths, 3 car garage home. Impressive grand staircase with high volume ceilings in entrance, living room, dining room. A convenient Main floor bedroom & bath. A large floor plan for the whole family! Numerous features in this inviting home: travertine floor, wood floor, plantation shutters, custom lighting, upgraded kitchen w/ beautiful slab granite counter tops, granite center island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, bartending sink. Family room, kitchen leading to an expansive, quiet, relaxing grassy area rear yard with exotic plants, demonstrating the constant interplay between the outside and the inside. One fireplace in LR and FR giving a warm focal point for each room. Extra large Master Suite w/walk-in closet, master bath 2 headed showers & a large bathtub w/view! Close to everything, convenient location in Laguna Niguel, close to shops, restaurants, movies, very easy access to 73 & Fwy. Resort- style living! The Club at Rancho Niguel comes w/this lease, provides spectacular Pools, SPA, lighted tennis, basketball courts, gym, soccer field, picnic, playground & MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28511 Rancho Grande have any available units?
28511 Rancho Grande has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28511 Rancho Grande have?
Some of 28511 Rancho Grande's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28511 Rancho Grande currently offering any rent specials?
28511 Rancho Grande isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28511 Rancho Grande pet-friendly?
No, 28511 Rancho Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28511 Rancho Grande offer parking?
Yes, 28511 Rancho Grande does offer parking.
Does 28511 Rancho Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28511 Rancho Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28511 Rancho Grande have a pool?
Yes, 28511 Rancho Grande has a pool.
Does 28511 Rancho Grande have accessible units?
No, 28511 Rancho Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 28511 Rancho Grande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28511 Rancho Grande has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 28511 Rancho Grande?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity