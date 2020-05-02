28511 Rancho Grande

Amenities

Please call or text with any questions. Patrick Jouanel c: (949) 697-0364 - Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Executive Spacious Home in the prestigious tract of Rancho Niguel Sonterra. Bright and Airy 4 bedrooms, three baths, 3 car garage home. Impressive grand staircase with high volume ceilings in entrance, living room, dining room. A convenient Main floor bedroom & bath. A large floor plan for the whole family! Numerous features in this inviting home: travertine floor, wood floor, plantation shutters, custom lighting, upgraded kitchen w/ beautiful slab granite counter tops, granite center island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, bartending sink. Family room, kitchen leading to an expansive, quiet, relaxing grassy area rear yard with exotic plants, demonstrating the constant interplay between the outside and the inside. One fireplace in LR and FR giving a warm focal point for each room. Extra large Master Suite w/walk-in closet, master bath 2 headed showers & a large bathtub w/view! Close to everything, convenient location in Laguna Niguel, close to shops, restaurants, movies, very easy access to 73 & Fwy. Resort- style living! The Club at Rancho Niguel comes w/this lease, provides spectacular Pools, SPA, lighted tennis, basketball courts, gym, soccer field, picnic, playground & MORE!