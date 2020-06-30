28442 Via Cynthia

Amenities

For Private showing please call listing Agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 Welcome home to your fully remodeled and beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home! Enter into the spacious living room and dinging room with vaulted ceilings and a wide open felling that carry to into the family room, Kitchen and secondary dining area. The Kitchen has been fully remodeled with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator included!!) Granite counters, beautiful faucets and matching cabinet and drawer pulls. Recessed lighting through out the home! Fire place located in family room! Direct access to the 2 car attached garage as well as access to the backyard from the garage! Perfect sized backyard with low maintenance. Hard wood floors start on the stairs and carry through out the second story. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and lots of light! Master bathroom has been fully remodeled with a beautiful walk-in shower and granite countertops with dual sinks! 2 sky lights let the natural light flood in to the vaulted ceiling! Walk-in closet in Master bath and a second closet because you can never have to many closets! 3 additional good sized bedrooms all with recessed lighting and a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom with shower over tub and dual sinks complete with granite counter top! Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and the Toll road make this the perfect home!!