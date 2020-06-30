All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28442 Via Cynthia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28442 Via Cynthia
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

28442 Via Cynthia

28442 Via Cynthia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28442 Via Cynthia, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Private showing please call listing Agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 Welcome home to your fully remodeled and beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home! Enter into the spacious living room and dinging room with vaulted ceilings and a wide open felling that carry to into the family room, Kitchen and secondary dining area. The Kitchen has been fully remodeled with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator included!!) Granite counters, beautiful faucets and matching cabinet and drawer pulls. Recessed lighting through out the home! Fire place located in family room! Direct access to the 2 car attached garage as well as access to the backyard from the garage! Perfect sized backyard with low maintenance. Hard wood floors start on the stairs and carry through out the second story. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and lots of light! Master bathroom has been fully remodeled with a beautiful walk-in shower and granite countertops with dual sinks! 2 sky lights let the natural light flood in to the vaulted ceiling! Walk-in closet in Master bath and a second closet because you can never have to many closets! 3 additional good sized bedrooms all with recessed lighting and a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom with shower over tub and dual sinks complete with granite counter top! Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and the Toll road make this the perfect home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28442 Via Cynthia have any available units?
28442 Via Cynthia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28442 Via Cynthia have?
Some of 28442 Via Cynthia's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28442 Via Cynthia currently offering any rent specials?
28442 Via Cynthia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28442 Via Cynthia pet-friendly?
No, 28442 Via Cynthia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28442 Via Cynthia offer parking?
Yes, 28442 Via Cynthia offers parking.
Does 28442 Via Cynthia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28442 Via Cynthia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28442 Via Cynthia have a pool?
No, 28442 Via Cynthia does not have a pool.
Does 28442 Via Cynthia have accessible units?
No, 28442 Via Cynthia does not have accessible units.
Does 28442 Via Cynthia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28442 Via Cynthia has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego